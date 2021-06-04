Entries open for MTN Business App of the Year Awards

MTN has announced entries are now open for its annual Business App of the Year Awards for aspiring developers and entrepreneurs.

In 2020, the awards received over 700 entries. MTN expects this year’s event to bring together over 1 000 developers and industry stakeholders.

“The MTN Business App of the Year Awards eco-system continues to evolve and expand,” MTN Business Head of Marketing, Kholo Magagane, said in a statement.

“It is now a Pan African initiative focused on producing the highest calibre of cutting edge and market-ready solutions.”

“At the same time, we are building and deepening a future pipeline of digital brilliance to ensure Africa, its people, communities and the economy can harness the full benefits of the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution.”

The 2021 edition of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards

A new element to the awards this year is the introduction of the Campus Cup Challenge. Created by MTN, the challenge engages with university and FET college students to encourage entries into the competition and a dedicated award category.

In addition, the MTN Business App Academy will host a six-week online coding programme for young app developers.

The programme will end with a 72-hour ‘hackathon’ where participants will use what they’ve learnt to develop their app solution with the help of tutors. These solutions will then be entered into the Campus Cup category.

The categories in the MTN Business App of the Year Awards are as follows:

Best Enterprise App

Best Consumer App

Most Innovative App

Best Gaming App

Best Financial App

Best Educational App

Best Women in STEM

Best Incubated Solution

Best Health Solution

Best Agricultural Solution

Best Hackathon Solution

Best South African App

Best Campus Cup Solution

Huawei category 15

The overall award winner will receive a trip to a tech-related destination to the value of R200 000. The top three solutions in the Campus Cup category will each receive a share of R100 000.

The prize is split into R50 000 for the first-place winner, R30 000 for second place, and R20 000 for third.

To enter the awards, participants must fill out a form on the App of the Year website.

Entries are open until 27 July. MTN will live stream the awards ceremony on 26 August.

Feature image: Unsplash/Shahadat Rahman

