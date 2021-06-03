WhatsApp introduces new updates for Business accounts

WhatsApp has announced several new updates to its Business account system to let businesses set up quicker and interact better with their customers.

The instant messaging platform announced the updates at Facebook’s developer conference, F8 Refresh, on 2 June.

“We want WhatsApp to be the most convenient and personal way for people and businesses to connect, and we’re excited about these new experiences we’re creating to improve business messaging,” the platform said.

What are the updates to WhatsApp Business?

Business owners can now set up WhatsApp business accounts in five minutes. WhatsApp said the process previously took weeks as it requires them to verify the business during the sign-up process.

In addition, businesses can respond to inbound messages faster and send out messages to users who have opted in. They can create up to ten pre-written messages that speed up response time and set up reply buttons for users.

For example, businesses can send automatic replies to queries regarding stock availability.

From the user’s end, the reply options will appear as a menu. A reply can be selected and sent by just tapping on it.

“With these updates, we’re also providing new ways for people to give greater feedback about the experience they are having if they have a reason to block a business,” WhatsApp said.

Feature image: WhatsApp

