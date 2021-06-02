New Nedbank branches combine digital and face-to-face

Nedbank has revealed how it is combining face-to-face and digital self-service facilities at its branches across South Africa.

The changes form part of the bank’s strategy to offer revised services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our new branches have been designed around the needs of our clients and form part of our broader service model that empowers clients to bank the way they want, while keeping them safe by reducing physical contact and ensuring our staff operate as supportive and enabling partners on their banking journeys,” Group Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Ciko Thomas, said in a statement.

What’s new about the Nedbank branches?

Several new Nedbank branches have been operating in the pilot phase since March in Roodepoort, Florida, Clearwater, Amanzimtoti, and Eshowe. Other new branches in Malmesbury, Rustenburg, and Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront opened in April.

The branches aim to offer existing services and products in digital and self-service formats. The features of the new branches include:

Clients can pre-book slots with advisors via the bank’s mobile app and website to avoid queues.

Clients can collect Nedbank cards or e-Natis documents during and after branch hours via lockers or self-service kiosks. Cards can also be delivered to the location of a customer’s choice.

Extended cash deposit options at ATMs to limit the need for in-person tellers.

Clients can make account queries through the Nedbank app or branch self-service devices.

Limiting the amount of touch interactions at ATMs through cardless withdrawals using QR codes and the Nedbank app.

Account opening and product applications on the app and self-service devices.

“In addition to giving effect to our commitment to offer our clients access to 24/7 banking services via digital channels, our new Nedbank branches are the physical representation of our brand promise to help South Africans ‘see money differently’,” Thomas explained.

The pilot phase will let Nedbank gather insights into clients’ banking experience going forward.

It plans to continue to roll out new branches across the country during the next few years.

Feature image: Unsplash/Vladimir Mun

