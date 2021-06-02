Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until Friday

Following two days of loadshedding, Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will continue until Friday, 4 June.

The national power utility made the announcement on Tuesday evening at 9pm.

#POWERALERT2 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10:00 on Wednesday morning until 22:00 on

Friday 4 June 2021 pic.twitter.com/dPZO5bdueB — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 1, 2021

Eskom has implement on-and-off loadshedding since Monday, 31 May.

However, the latest batch is a continuous implementation from 10am on 2 June until 10pm on 4 June.

The state-owned company says that power cuts are needed due to further breakdowns at the Majuba and Arnot power stations.

Meanwhile, there have also been delays in returning generating units to service at the Arnot and Tutuka power stations.

Emergency reserves have also been depleted as a result of attempts to avoid loadshedding during the day, according to Eskom.

The City of Cape Town will switch between Stage 1 and Stage 2 loadshedding for its municipality-supplied customers.

Load-shedding update 2 June 2021 Eskom's load-shedding is active non-stop from 10:00 today, 2 June, until 22:00 on Friday 4 June. City-supplied customers are affected as follows today: Stage 1 from 10:00 to 17:00

Stage 2 from 17:00 to 19:00

Stage 1 from 19:00 to 22:00 pic.twitter.com/GKOt2wkIje — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 2, 2021

Stage 2 will take place between 5pm and 7pm for City-supplied customers.

Stage 1 will take place from 10am to 5pm, and from 7pm to 10pm.

It’s unclear whether the City will revert to Stage 2 after 10pm. However, customers will be able to see updates on the municipality’s social media pages.

Feature image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

Read more: The best-rated UPS in South Africa for loadshedding

Read more: Loadshedding and UPS basics: What to look for when you buy a UPS