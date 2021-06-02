Spur launches first drive-thru restaurant

Spur has opened its first drive-thru restaurant in Pretoria, a first for the food franchise that aims to allow customers order and collect food more easily.

The drive-thru is located on Heinrich Avenue in Karenpark. It also offers a traditional sit-down eating experience.

Customers can order the same food items via the drive-thru as on the sit-down menu.

The drive-thru is the work of Spur franchisee Charles Fourie. Fourie spent two years altering his business to introduce the model to the market.

“We are extremely excited to be launching the Spur brand into the Drive-Thru category, we are most grateful for the tremendous efforts of our internal teams and for the trust and partnership of our franchisee partner, Charles Fourie and his broader team,” Spur Corporation CEO, Val Nichas said in a statement.

“Spur Steak Ranches is on a journey of transformation as a brand and business. The introduction of the Drive-Thru is one of the progressive steps we are taking towards a more sustainable brand and business.”

In March, the Spur Corporation announced it planned to open eight to ten new restaurants in South Africa. The restaurants will open during the second half of the financial year.

The corporation’s eight restaurant brands include Spur Steak Ranches, Spur Grill & Co., Panarottis, John Dory’s, Rocomamas, Hussar Grill, Casa Bella, and Nikos.

It added it would focus its international expansion on Africa. It plans on opening around four to six new sites on the rest of the continent.

Feature image: Spur Corporation

