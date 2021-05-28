Burn Media Sites
General Tech

You can now earn Smart Shopper points on the Bottles app

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Pick n Pay PnP Smart Shopper loyalty card bottles

Pick n Pay has announced that Smart Shopper loyalty programme customers can now earn points on the Bottles app.

The Bottles same-day grocery delivery app was acquired by the shopping group last year. It has since rebranded to Bottles by PnP.

The new development now means that customers can earn Smart Shopper points across all of Pick n Pay’s online shopping channels.

This includes Pick n Pay’s online grocery site, its Click n Collect platform, Bottles, and Pick n Pay Clothing’s online shop.

“Getting something back for their loyalty is one of the things that our customers love most about shopping with us, and now they have more ways to earn points and save,” Pick n Pay Omnichannel Retail Executive John Bradshaw said in a statement.

How to earn Smart Shopper points on the Bottles app

To earn points on the grocery delivery app, you will need to add your Smart Shopper card number at checkout.

After the first time you have added your card number, the app will automatically save the details for future purchases.

For now, customers will only earn loyalty points for their purchases.

However, Pick n Pay says in the future they will add more functionality. This includes the ability to redeem points, deals, and discounts through the app.

Feature image: Pick n Pay

Read more: R200 million in Smart Shopper points unredeemed – Pick n Pay

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

