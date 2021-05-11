R200 million in Smart Shopper points unredeemed – Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay has revealed that Smart Shopper customers have not redeemed R200 million worth of points in the last twelve months.

The retailer announced the staggering figure on 11 May.

The amount has prompted Pick n Pay to remind members to check how many points they have.

“We want customers to get this extra great cash-back benefit that Smart Shopper offers, and we’re encouraging customers to check their Smart Shopper status to ensure they aren’t missing out on more savings,” PnP’s retail executive of marketing, Andrew Mills, said in a statement.

Smart Shopper members are loyal

In 2020, Pick n Pay’s customer loyalty participation accounted for 75% of sales, up from 65% in the previous year.

The retailer’s programme currently has over 8.5 million active members.

At the same time, customers earned over R3.5 billion in savings through points, multi-buy deals, and cash-off discounts. However, R200 million worth of points have yet to be redeemed.

Members have twelve months to redeem the points after they’ve earned them.

“This past year has been tough for customers, and they increasingly turned to our Smart Shopper programme to get great savings and discounts,” Mills said.

Pick n Pay has launched a new WhatsApp chat and USSD service to make registration easier. Customers can call a number and following a step-by-step process, can their register their loyalty cards.

Customers can also register their cards on the PnP app or website.

If customers do not redeem their points within 12 months of earning them, the points expire — a source of criticism for the loyalty programme.

Feature image: Pick n Pay

