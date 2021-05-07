Woolworths launches ‘Virtual Try On’ service for makeup

Woolworths has launched a new virtual beauty service that lets you sample makeup online before buying it.

The retailer announced the service on 6 May.

The service uses augmented reality to apply beauty products to pictures of people’s faces. That way, customers can get an idea of what they’ll look like when applying them.

In addition to Virtual Try On, Woolworths also offers online beauty consultations where customers can meet with brand advisors while at home.

“The unprecedented growth of online shopping over the past 12 months, alongside the health and safety protocols of testing samples in-store, has ushered in a new opportunity for us to transform the beauty shopping experience while continuing to build the differentiated capabilities across our digital platforms,” Woolworths Head of Online and Mobile, Liz Hillock, said in a statement.

The Virtual Try On service offers products from brands such as Clarins, Smashbox, Bobbi Brown, and Woolworth’s in-house brand, WBeauty.

How to use Woolworths’ Virtual Try On

To use the try-on service, go to the Woolworths website and select the retailer’s Beauty category.

At the bottom of the category’s drop-down menu, select the Virtual Try On option. The website will then take you to a list of beauty products for sale that can be sampled.

At the bottom of each product page, there is an option to either take a photo using your device’s camera or upload a photo you already have. Make sure the photo you use does not have dark shadows that may impact the final product.

The website will then apply the different beauty products to the photo of yourself you’ve uploaded. Products that offer different colour shades can be applied individually.

How to book a virtual beauty consultation

On the Beauty drop-down menu, select the Virtual Consultations option.

Woolworths offers free 30-minute consultations for skincare and makeup with either Clarins or Estée Lauder advisors. You can book consultations for a date and time of your choosing by providing your personal and contact information.

After you’ve booked, you will immediately receive a confirmation email. Consultations take place on the Microsoft Teams app, for which you will be provided with a meeting link. You can use the app on PC and mobile devices.

Make sure you have all your necessary makeup tools ready for the consultation. Woolworths recommends you find a quiet environment with natural light for the consultation period.

