News

Cape Town pilot online market goes live

Megan Ellis
Megan Ellis
cape town online market

The Cape Town Online Market is now live, with over 110 informal traders, vendors, and crafters showcasing their products.

The online market, which went live on 27 May, will run until 9 June.

The online market will be accompanied by a three-day physical market at the Green Point Urban Park from Friday 28 May to Sunday 30 May.

The project is being piloted by the City to help support local businesses. It included helping vendors with product styling and photography in preparation for the market.

Now that the site is live, the City will assist with the delivery of products.

“Through such initiatives as the pilot online market and the My Cape Town physical market, we hope to provide an economic opportunity for traders to supplement their income in these trying economic times and hopefully contribute towards sustained livelihoods,” the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Alderman Grant Twigg, said in a statement.

“We also hope that the online market will present an opportunity for our traders to be recognised and supported by a much broader audience and buyers beyond the borders of Cape Town and South Africa.”

The online market is hosted on The Market Spot website.

A variety of categories are available, such as home decor, jewellery, books, and more.

The website also includes an order tracking tool.

Feature image: City of Cape Town

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

