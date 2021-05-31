Burn Media Sites
PnP Mobile offers paperless RICA

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
pnp mobile rica sim card

Pick n Pay has announced PnP Mobile customers can now RICA their SIM cards without having to supply physical documents such as their ID or proof of residence.

Through a partnership with TymeBank, PnP lets customers register their new SIM cards using just their personal and contact details while using biometrics to verify.

The process is available at 500 Pick n Pay stores across South Africa.

In addition, PnP is offering customers a one-off purchase of 1GB of data for R79. The data has a 12-month expiry term and is available to buy until 11 July.

PnP Mobile was launched in November 2020 and uses MTN’s mobile infrastructure to operate. PnP said since it launched, the service has seen a steady increase in users.

“Customers have realised that our mobile service is very competitive and offers great value for money,” Pick n Pay Retail Executive of Omnichannel John Bradshaw said in a statement.

“Mobile products are essential for every South African, with many people including it in their monthly grocery shop, so it’s important for us to continue finding ways to offer convenience and great deals.”

How to RICA your PnP Mobile SIM card

Once you’ve bought a PnP Mobile SIM card, you can head to an in-store TymeBank kiosk.

Scan or type in the SIM’s barcode. You will then need to enter your ID number and an alternative contact number.

After that, select a residential address that pops up under your details and scan your fingerprint.

The kiosk will then register your details.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

