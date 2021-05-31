Burn Media Sites
Zapper partners with Yoyo to offer single payment option

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Zapper Yoyo QR code payment options businesses South Africa

Payment platform Zapper has integrated with Yoyo to offer a single QR payment code for businesses that offer the method.

The company announced the integration on 28 May.

Going forward, merchants only need to present customers with a single QR code. Customers can then choose whether to scan the code and pay using Zapper or Yoyo.

“This benefits merchants as it increases the payment options without creating more friction for their customers,” Zapper CEO, Brett White said in a statement.

“It also benefits customers through the power of choice, allowing them to use whichever app they feel best answers their needs.”

Since 2019, Zapper’s payment platform lets third parties integrate with it so they can offer it within their own apps. The third parties include banks, telecommunication companies, and retail outlets.

In 2019, Zapper integrated with Dis-Chem to offer the payment method to the megastore’s customers. Recently, it was added to the Huawei Pay offering.

Local businesses that offer the Yoyo payment method include Kauai, Vida e caffè, Burger King, KFC, Bootleggers, Wimpy, and Mugg & Bean.

Customers who use Yoyo can check if a retailer supports the platform by looking below the QR code on their bill.

Feature image: Supplied/Zapper

Read more: MTN partners with Ozow to let you buy airtime with an EFT on WhatsApp

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

