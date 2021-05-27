Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

MTN partners with Ozow to let you buy airtime with an EFT on WhatsApp

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
mtn logo mtnapp

MTN has partnered with financial services company Ozow to offer airtime purchases on WhatsApp using an EFT payment method.

The network provider announced the new method on 27 May.

The service forms part of MTN Chat. Launched in 2019, the platform lets MTN customers buy airtime and data via WhatsApp messaging.

“Giving customers the ability to transact seamlessly on WhatsApp is a gamechanger in South Africa,” MTN South Africa Executive of Corporate Affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan said in a statement.

“It provides a seamless way to stay connected, in touch and in tune, while being simple and secure. Most importantly it will help improve financial and digital inclusion and enhance access for consumers.”

More and more South African companies are using WhatsApp to offer financial services.

In April, Nedbank launched a new service called Money Message that lets businesses use WhatsApp as a payment portal by way of QR codes.

How to buy airtime on MTN WhatsApp Chat via EFT

To use MTN Chat, save the number 083 123 0011 to your smartphone and open WhatsApp. The number will appear in the app as an available contact.

Send a ‘hello’ message to the number and it will reply with a list of options. From the options, select and reply with ‘buy airtime’. After that, choose the ‘Pay with Ozow’ payment option.

Enter the phone number you want to recharge along with the airtime amount you want to purchase. The chat will then supply you with a link to complete the payment process on Ozow.

Once the payment is completed, the airtime will immediately be loaded onto the number.

Feature image: MTN

Read more: Reserve Bank exploring feasibility of digital currency for South Africa

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

