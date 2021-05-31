Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding

Eskom has announced Stage 2 loadshedding will take place from Monday, 31 May until Tuesday morning, with the chance of more blackouts throughout this week.

The power utility made the announcement on social media on Monday afternoon, a few hours before loadshedding was due to start.

Stage 2 loadshedding will take place from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday, 1 June.

In addition, Eskom said more loadshedding may take place during the week.

In its announcement, Eskom said the outage was caused by high demand due to a cold front setting in earlier than expected and breakdowns of generation units.

The breakdowns totalled 14 560MW of capacity with a further 2 300MW unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Eskom expected some units to start generating again by Monday evening. However, this did not guarantee there would be no further loadshedding later in the week.

Eskom also appealed to the public to reduce power usage to assist the country in meeting demand.

The City of Cape Town has yet to announce which stage of loadshedding city-supplied customers will experience.

However, municipality customers usually experience one stage lower.

The City will likely announce the stage later on its social media accounts.

Feature image: Unsplash/Kenny Stier

