Eskom announces another day of loadshedding

Eskom announced a second day of Stage 2 loadshedding on Tuesday morning, set to take place from 4pm.

The power utility said that the power cuts would last until 5am on Wednesday morning, 2 June. The announcement was made on social media on Tuesday morning.

This follows loadshedding on Monday during the same time slot. In its statement, Eskom said that there is a possibility that rolling blackouts would continue throughout the week.

Eskom said that the cuts were needed due to further breakdowns of generating units over the past 24 hours. The breakdowns took place at the Kriel, Arnot, Majuba, and Tutuka Power Stations.

There were also delays returning units to service at the Duvha and Tutuka Power station.

Feature image: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

