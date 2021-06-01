Trace Academia: Free online vocational training platform launched in South Africa

French entertainment giant Trace has launched a free educational platform called Trace Academia to train unemployed youth in South Africa.

The platform was announced last week during a French presidential visit to South Africa attended by government and corporate officials. It forms part of the aim to promote youth development and professional Africa’s creative and cultural sectors.

“To build Trace Academia, we’ve combined our expertise and experience in entertainment with cutting edge learning approaches adapted to the realities and cultures of Africa,” Trace Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Olivier Laouchez said in a statement.

“We believe that Trace Academia has the potential to positively impact the lives of millions of young people in South Africa and across the continent.”

What is the Trace Academia free training platform?

Trace Academia is an app you can download and use on your smartphone. The app gives users free access to courses, interactive material, and discussion forums so that they can communicate with each other.

The platform offers vocational training, entrepreneurial courses, soft skill and wellbeing courses, social learning features, and job information. It features courses on careers such as music, digital marketing, and electrical maintenance.

Trace collaborated with leading companies and experts to create the courses. The courses cover 18 different industries.

As part of its goal to train 25 million young people by 2025, the app will introduce more courses going forward to help young people find employment or start a business.

You can check out an introductory video of the app below:

Following its South African launch, the platform will launch for the rest of the world by the end of 2021.

You can find out more on the Trace Academia website.

Feature image: Screenshot

Read more: Cape Town pilot online market goes live