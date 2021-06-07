Burn Media Sites
News

Loadshedding on Monday, likely more throughout week

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Eskom loadshedding South Africa

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 1 loadshedding on Monday, 7 June — with the possibility of more cuts later in the week.

The announcement was published via Twitter just hours before the interruption was set to commence.

Stage 1 loadshedding will start at 5pm and end at 10pm.

In its statement, Eskom explained the loadshedding was due to the loss of four generation units. Two units were at the Kusile power station while Kendal and Tutuka each had one.

The breakdowns totalled 15 570MW of electricity with additional planned maintenance adding another 1 273MW.

At the same time, Eskom warned there was a high likelihood of loadshedding throughout the rest of the week. This is due to capacity constraints and high demand for power during the winter period.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply,” it added.

Feature image: Unsplash/Nikola Johnny Mirkovic

Read more: Vodacom spends R100m to connect rural areas in KZN

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

