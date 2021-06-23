Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Streaming

Young, Famous & African: Netflix reveals cast members

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Netflix Young Famous African reality series South Africa Nigeria media stars personalities

Netflix has announced the cast for the streamer’s upcoming reality series, Young, Famous & African, featuring stars from across the African continent.

The list was announced on 23 June. As part of the announcement, each of the stars revealed their series taglines on their Instagram accounts.

Young, Famous & African is the result of a deal between Netflix and Ghanaian media personality, Peace Hyde. Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa serve as the show’s executive producers.

The series follows a small group of young media stars trying to build their careers in Jozi. Along the way, their relationships are thrown into the spotlight and old flames are rekindled.

The series will run for eight episodes.

The cast includes personalities from South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria. It includes:

  • Khanyi Mbau
  • Diamond Platnumz
  • Annie Macaulay-Idibia
  • 2Baba
  • Zari the Boss Lady
  • Nadia Nakai
  • Swanky Jerry
  • Andile Ncube

Netflix said it plans to release Young, Famous & African in early 2022. The series is currently in production.

Featured image: Unsplash/Mollie Sivaram

Read more: 10 African animated short films coming to Disney+

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
Luca Disney Pixar review animation alberto Jacob Trembley Dylan Grazer Maya Rudolph
Pixar’s Luca review: Spaghetti for the soul
Reviews 23 Jun 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.