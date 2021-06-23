Young, Famous & African: Netflix reveals cast members

Netflix has announced the cast for the streamer’s upcoming reality series, Young, Famous & African, featuring stars from across the African continent.

The list was announced on 23 June. As part of the announcement, each of the stars revealed their series taglines on their Instagram accounts.

Young, Famous & African is the result of a deal between Netflix and Ghanaian media personality, Peace Hyde. Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa serve as the show’s executive producers.

The series follows a small group of young media stars trying to build their careers in Jozi. Along the way, their relationships are thrown into the spotlight and old flames are rekindled.

The series will run for eight episodes.

The cast includes personalities from South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria. It includes:

Khanyi Mbau

Diamond Platnumz

Annie Macaulay-Idibia

2Baba

Zari the Boss Lady

Nadia Nakai

Swanky Jerry

Andile Ncube

Netflix said it plans to release Young, Famous & African in early 2022. The series is currently in production.

Featured image: Unsplash/Mollie Sivaram

