Google updates privacy features for Chrome

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
google chrome

Google has announced several new privacy feature updates for its Chrome browser, including controls to check what permissions users have granted individual websites.

The company revealed the updates on 20 July.

“For most people, internet browsers like Chrome act as a window to the web, where you can read the latest news, find the perfect gift or finally cross that task off your to-do list,” Product Manager, Audrey An, wrote in a blog post.

New privacy controls on Google Chrome

The features include an update to the browser’s site safety controls. Users can check what permissions each website has thanks to a dedicated portal.

The portal will open when users click the lock icon on the left side of the Chrome address bar. Users can toggle each permission such as notifications access or camera access.

google chrome privacy permissions

The updated site safety controls are now available in Chrome on Android devices. The controls will be rolled out to other platforms in upcoming releases.

Meanwhile, the company will expand the Chrome Actions feature to include commands to manage users’ privacy and security.

Introduced in November 2020, Chrome Actions lets users type in commands such as “delete history” and “edit passwords” into the address bar to instantly gain access to the options.

Going forward, users can type in phrases such as “manage security settings” and “manage sync” to quickly access the relevant options.

Google will also expand Site Isolation, a feature that protects users from malicious websites.

Site Isolation will cover a broader range of websites and extensions while also improving the browser’s overall performance.

Google said the new privacy features for Chrome will launch on Android and Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS devices in the coming weeks.

Featured image: Deepanker Verma/Pexels

Read more: Instagram introduces Security Checkup tool for hacked accounts

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

