You no longer need an invite for Clubhouse, as app opens to everyone

Clubhouse has announced the social audio app is out of beta and is available to all users, ditching its waitlist and invite system.

The changes rolled out on 22 July on iOS and Android.

“Twelve never-boring months later, we’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter,” Clubhouse wrote in a blog post.

Previously, people wanting to join Clubhouse required an invite from an existing member to do so. The app also had a waitlist for prospective members.

Clubhouse said the invite system allowed it to add members at a measured pace.

“The invite system has been an important part of our early history,” the company explained.

“But we’ve always wanted Clubhouse to be open. Everyone in the world should have access to meaningful conversations.”

The Clubhouse app launched in early 2020. Initially, the app was only available to download on iOS devices. In May, launched on Android.

The app’s popularity at launch prompted other tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook to introduce their own audio chatroom features.

According to the company, the app has seen an explosion in popularity since January 2021.

The number of daily chatrooms increased from 50 000 to 500 000. Since launching the app on Android, it has added 10 million users to the community.

It added it will roll out big updates to the app every one to two weeks.

