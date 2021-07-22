Telkom announces music streaming app

Telkom has announced its own music streaming platform in partnership with Tencent’s JOOX: Telkom Music Powered by JOOX.

This follows other services launched by the telecoms provider over the past year, including TelkomONE and Telkom Pay.

“In true Telkom style, our mission is to leave no man behind and we are thrilled to introduce this offering. We’ve introduced a bouquet of products recently to cater to the content needs of our customers, including a video-on-demand and gaming services; and this closes the loop neatly for us from a content viewpoint,” Wanda Mkhize, Telkom Executive for Smart Home and Content, said in a statement.

What to know about Telkom Music Powered by JOOX

The app is available on Android only, downloadable via the Huawei AppGallery and Google Play Store.

The music streaming service has both a free plan (with limited features) and a subscription plan with a price of R59.99 per month.

The app is also aimed at saving data usage and storage space. It takes up only 10MB of storage when downloaded.

According to Telkom, it also allows you to stream and download songs while using less data than any other music streaming app.

Users can set data usage limits in the app and set the desired audio quality for audio streaming as well. You can access data-saving features in the app’s settings.

It also allows users to add “Mods” or applications in the main app to add new features. This includes social features and in-app games.

To find out more about the app, visit the Telkom Music website.

