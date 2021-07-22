Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will take place on Thursday, 22 July, due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The power utility made the announcement on social media just under an hour before power cuts were set to start.

Loadshedding would be implemented from 4pm to 9pm, according to Eskom.

The announcement follows two generation units going offline — one unit at the Tutuka power station, and one at the Medupi Power Station. Meanwhile, each power station also had another unit that was expected to return to service on Thursday but was delayed.

The SOE said that the generating capacity shortages, coupled with the cold front gripping the country, resulted in the need for rolling blackouts.

“Eskom regrets the inconvenience caused by these power constraints, and would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help ease the pressure on the power system,” the company said in a statement.

The City of Cape Town said it will update residents on its loadshedding stage via social media.

Feature image: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

