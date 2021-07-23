Service delivery app My Smart City launches in Johannesburg, Cape Town

My Smart City, an app developed by Acumen Software that lets users report service delivery issues, has launched in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The launch, announced on 20 July, is the first phase of the app’s rollout.

It is available to use on mobile devices and web browsers via the My Smart City website. It aims to sign up four million registered users across the two cities.

What can the My Smart City app do?

According to the developer, My Smart City is integrated with the City of Cape Town’s call management system.

It intends to connect the app to all municipal systems to ensure a direct line between them and residents.

Residents can use the app to report potholes, broken traffic and street lights, and power and water outages.

They can also use the app to communicate with municipal officials and raise petitions.

“My Smart City is giving South Africans a voice to see the resolution of service delivery issues and to allow them to view issues and log incidents, prioritise them and connect the right service providers to resolve them,” Acumen Software CEO, Joao Zoio said in a statement.

“We believe that the platform has the potential to Uber-ise service delivery by putting the power in the hands of citizens who use the platform.”

Acumen Software plans to expand to other municipalities and add additional services.

This includes the ability to source private services for reported issues, manage crowdfunding initiatives, and access community and sporting events.

“In time, the platform will also create jobs for thousands of citizens and private contractors,” Zoio said.

The My Smart City app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can download and use the app for free.

Users must create an account using their details and be over the age of 18 to register.

