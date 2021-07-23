Burn Media Sites
Google celebrates Olympic Games with 16-bit Doodle game

By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Google Doodle Olympic Games Island 16-bit Lucky

Google has introduced a 16-bit Doodle game to its homepage to celebrate the 2021 Olympic Games, the largest-ever Doodle game the company has made.

Doodle Champion Island Games launched on 23 July, the same day the event kicked off in Japan.

Google created the game in collaboration with Japanese animation STUDIO 4°C.

The game is a homage to retro adventure titles such as The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario World.

In addition to the 16-bit gameplay, it features original Japanese anime cutscenes.

In the game, players assume the role of cat athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island.

The island features seven mini-games in which Lucky must defeat legendary opponents and complete side quests.

Google Doodle game 16-bit video Olympics Olympic games Japan 2021 adventure

The mini-games include table tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, swimming, climbing, and marathon running.

With each champion defeated, Lucky will collect seven sacred scrolls and unlock new challenges on the island.

The game also features a global leaderboard that lists game scores and players can join one of four colour teams to contribute to them.

You can check out a short trailer for Doodle Champion Island Games below:

Doodle Champion Island Games will be available to play over the coming weeks.

The 2021 Olympic Games take place from 23 July to 8 August.

In addition to the Doodle, Google also announced several features to help users keep updated on Olympic Games events.

Google search results about the Olympics will include information on events, sports, and players. Users can see where their country sits in terms of gold medals won and watch a recap video of each day’s events.

Featured image: Screenshot/Google

News

