Eskom launches chatbot called Alfred to report faults

Eskom has announced enhancements to its digital platforms, including a new chatbot called Alfred to report faults and an upgraded customer portal and app.

The power utility made the announcement on its social media channels.

“The enhanced MyEskom Customer app and the introduction of Alfred the Chatbot are the first of many new and exciting digital solutions to be launched in order to enhance Eskom’s customer self-help channels,” the company said.

Eskom chatbot Alfred: How to report faults

According to the company. Alfred is now the “fastest and easiest” way to report a no electricity supply fault to Eskom.

The chatbot can accept reports, give reference numbers, and provide feedback on exisiting reports.

“Alfred the friendly chatbot is always on duty, read to report a fault and give instant feedback,” Eskom said in its statement.

The chatbot can be accessed on the Eskom website chatroom.

Users are able to type in their query and hit “Submit” to begin a chat.

According to the company, it has also improved its customer app. Users can now report a fault, check their balance, and submit their own meter readings.

You can download the MyEskom Customer app on the Google Play Store and App Store.

However, to use the app you will need to register with your cell phone number. Eskom notes that this means your number needs to be up-to-date on the company’s systems.

