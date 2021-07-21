UCT to launch online high school in 2022

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced it will launch an online high school next year to create new opportunities for learners.

The university unveiled the initiative during a virtual press meeting on 21 July.

This will be the first time an African tertiary learning institution will offer a secondary schooling platform.

UCT said the school aims to promote access to learners in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“UCT is committed to playing our part in addressing the systemic challenges facing our education system,” Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said.

“The UCT Online High School will create a new opportunity for learners across South Africa to choose an aspirational school and unleash their potential.”

What to know about the UCT online high school

To launch the school, UCT partnered with the Valenture Insitute, an education technology company based in Cape Town.

“We’re delighted and humbled to partner with UCT on this ground-breaking initiative,” Valenture CEO, Robert Paddock said.

The school will offer a CAPS-aligned curriculum for learners in Grades 8 to 12.

Learners will engage with educators and content at their own pace thanks to a supported self-discipline model.

In addition, they will have access to a range of university and career preparation services.

Admission applications for the school are open and classes will commence in January 2022. Enrollment will cost R2 095 per month.

You can check out the launch video for the UCT Online High School below:

At the same time, UCT will make the school’s curriculum available for free through an interactive online platform.

The Open UCT Online High School will offer learners login details to keep track of their data and progress.

