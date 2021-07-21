Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Cape Town-based Biovac to produce Pfizer vaccines for Africa

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
COVID-19 vaccines Pfizer BioNTech Biovac Cape Town South Africa manufacture distribute

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced a collaboration with The Biovac Institute in Cape Town to manufacture and distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.

On 21 July, the two pharmaceutical companies signed a letter of intent with Biovac to produce vaccines.

“From day one, our goal has been to provide fair and equitable access of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, everywhere,” Pfizer Chairperson and CEO, Albert Bourla, said in a statement.

A technical transfer will commence at the local Biovac facility immediately. The transfer will include on-site development and equipment installation.

The companies expect to incorporate Biovac into their vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021. Production of finished vaccines for Africa will then start in 2022.

Biovac will obtain drug substances from facilities in Europe. It will then distribute the vaccines exclusively among the African Union’s 55 member states.

At full capacity, the Biovac facility will produce more than 100 million doses annually.

“This is a critical step forward in strengthening sustainable access to a vaccine in the fight against this tragic, worldwide pandemic,” Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana said.

“We believe this collaboration will create an opportunity to more broadly distribute vaccine doses to people in harder-to-reach communities, especially those on the African continent.”

BioNTech said it and Pfizer had, to date, shipped more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. The companies aim to provide two billion doses to middle-income countries in 2021 and 2022.

Featured image: Unsplash/Spencer Davis

Read more: South Africa COVID-19 vaccine rollout expanding to 49 to 35 age group: What to know

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
google chrome
Google updates privacy features for Chrome
Google 22 Jul 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.