Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Vodacom partners with SETA, colleges to create 500 internships

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Vodacom W&RSETA Youth graduates internships training opportunities South Africa Eastern Cape

Vodacom has partnered with W&RSETA and several tertiary education institutions to create 500 internships and training opportunities for young graduates.

The network provider announced the partnership on 17 June, one day after South Africa observed Youth Day.

The programme aims to provide work experience for graduates across South Africa in the face of growing unemployment rates and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has illuminated our structural inequalities and laid them bare,” Chief Officer of Consumer Business for Vodacom South Africa, Jorge Mendes, said in a statement.

The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) facilitated the partnership between Vodacom and the institutions to offer the internships and open up Vodacom’s workplace for graduates.

“This is part of our Social Contract to respond to some of the pressing socio-economic challenges plaguing our society today,” Mendes added.

Who can apply for the Vodacom internships?

The internship programme is sourcing graduates from the following tertiary institutions:

  • Letaba TVET College
  • Central University of Technology
  • eThekwini College
  • University of Fort Hare
  • Ingwe TVET College
  • Buffalo City TVET College
  • Eastcape Midland College
  • Port Elizabeth College

The tertiary colleges facilitate the recruitment process. The programme focuses on candidates who have studies Sales & Marketing, IT, Business Management, and Communication.

The programme will run for twelve months. Candidates will be deployed to various Vodacom divisions such as Customer Care, Marketing, ICT Centers, and the Consumer Business Unit. They will receive a monthly stipend and be rotated between divisions every three months.

After the programme, Vodacom will deploy successful candidates across its regions including the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and the Central Region which covers the Northern Cape and Free State provinces.

Feature image: Supplied/Vodacom

Read more: Facebook and Reuters launch free online course for journalists

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
TrueCaller Smart SMS filter messages spam fraud caller ID
Truecaller launches Smart SMS feature in Africa
Mobile 18 Jun 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.