Vodacom partners with SETA, colleges to create 500 internships

Vodacom has partnered with W&RSETA and several tertiary education institutions to create 500 internships and training opportunities for young graduates.

The network provider announced the partnership on 17 June, one day after South Africa observed Youth Day.

The programme aims to provide work experience for graduates across South Africa in the face of growing unemployment rates and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has illuminated our structural inequalities and laid them bare,” Chief Officer of Consumer Business for Vodacom South Africa, Jorge Mendes, said in a statement.

The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) facilitated the partnership between Vodacom and the institutions to offer the internships and open up Vodacom’s workplace for graduates.

“This is part of our Social Contract to respond to some of the pressing socio-economic challenges plaguing our society today,” Mendes added.

Who can apply for the Vodacom internships?

The internship programme is sourcing graduates from the following tertiary institutions:

Letaba TVET College

Central University of Technology

eThekwini College

University of Fort Hare

Ingwe TVET College

Buffalo City TVET College

Eastcape Midland College

Port Elizabeth College

The tertiary colleges facilitate the recruitment process. The programme focuses on candidates who have studies Sales & Marketing, IT, Business Management, and Communication.

The programme will run for twelve months. Candidates will be deployed to various Vodacom divisions such as Customer Care, Marketing, ICT Centers, and the Consumer Business Unit. They will receive a monthly stipend and be rotated between divisions every three months.

After the programme, Vodacom will deploy successful candidates across its regions including the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and the Central Region which covers the Northern Cape and Free State provinces.

Feature image: Supplied/Vodacom

