Facebook and Reuters launch free online course for journalists

The Facebook Journalism Project and Reuters have launched a free online programme called the Reuters Digital Journalism Course.

The course is available to journalists in several countries throughout the world. They include Nigeria, Kenya, Thailand, Philippines, India, Indonesia, and South Africa.

Reuters developed the free online course curriculum after its Digital News Report found more people were using social media to access news. It focuses on digital newsgathering, verification and reporting, and publishing on social media.

It also covers wellness and resilience training.

The course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers, according to Facebook,

Upon completing the course, participants will receive a certificate.

“With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential,” Reuters Executive Editor Gina Chua said in a statement.

“The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you’re a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for a refresher.”

To sign up for the course, you must create an account on the Reuters Digital Journalism course website.

Feature image: Unsplash/The Climate Reality Project

