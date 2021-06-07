Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Africa

Nigeria bans Twitter after platform removes president’s tweets

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Twitter social media Nigeria ban suspension tweets

Nigeria has banned Twitter with the claim that the social media giant is undermining the country’s ‘corporate existence’.

The ban was announced on 4 June.

In a statement published on Twitter, The Federal Ministry of Information & Culture announced it had suspended Twitter’s operations.

The ministry cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as the reason for the ban.

In the same statement, the ministry announced the government had directed Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission to start licensing all Over The Top (OTT) and social media operations in the country.

The next day, CNN reported that Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami directed his office to arrest and prosecute anyone caught using the social media app.

Twitter’s Public Policy Team responded to the ban saying it was deeply concerned. The company cited access to a free and open internet as an essential human right.

The team added it would work to restore access in the country.

The suspension came a day after Twitter removed a tweet by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. In the tweet, Buhari threatened pro-Biafra groups blamed for carrying out several attacks against the government this year.

Twitter said the tweet violated its policy regarding abusive behaviour on the platform.

In April, Twitter announced it would open its first African office in Ghana. It cited the country’s support of free speech and online freedom as the reason for the choice.

Feature image: Unsplash/Ravi Sharma

Read more: Twitter Blue subscription: What to know about Twitter’s new paid version

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
Donald Trump Facebook ban Oversight Board
Facebook limits Trump ban to two years
Facebook 7 Jun 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.