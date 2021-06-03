Twitter Blue subscription: What to know about Twitter’s new paid version

Twitter has officially announced the rollout of a subscription option for the popular social media site, called Twitter Blue.

Rumours have been swirling around that the company was planning to launch the option after a series of leaks in the past few weeks.

However, on 3 June, Twitter made the news official in a company blog post.

The first version of Twitter Blue will start rolling out from 3 June in Australia and Canada.

What to know about the Twitter Blue subscription

For those worried about Twitter no longer being available for free, the company says that this isn’t the plan.

“No, a free Twitter is not going away, and never will,” the blog post states.

So what will the Twitter subscription include?

The pilot phase will include a set of exclusive features aimed at increasing convenience for users.

This includes bookmark folders, the Undo Tweet feature, and a special Reader Mode for the app.

The bookmark folders let you save tweets in special folders that you can view later. These are custom folders you can label for different categories, such as important threads or funny tweets.

The Undo Tweet feature is Twitter’s answer to requests for an edit option. It lets you set a timer (up to 30 seconds) in which you can undo a tweet to correct mistakes.

This is meant to help you spot an error in the preview before the tweet appears for others.

Finally, Reader Mode is meant to make it easier to read threads by changing up the UI of the app slightly.

Other perks for subscribers will include customizable app icons and colour themes. They will also get dedicated subscription customer support.

How much does Twitter Blue cost?

Twitter Blue has a monthly subscription price which is based on your region.

Currently, with the subscription only available in Canada and Australia, the cost is set to $3.49 CAD and $4.49 AUD.

Feature image: Twitter

