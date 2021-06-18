Burn Media Sites
Truecaller launches Smart SMS feature in Africa

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
TrueCaller Smart SMS filter messages spam fraud caller ID

Truecaller has added a new SMS feature to its app that filters important messages and protects users from spam and fraud.

Smart SMS is now available to users in African markets.

“Roughly 80% of SMSes one receives daily are from businesses, disengaging users from important/useful messages,” Director of Business Development and Partnerships in Africa at Truecaller, Zakaria Abdulkadir, said in a statement.

“To combat that, SMS apps need to become smarter by filtering out spam and categorising useful information.”

How does Truecaller Smart SMS work?

Smart SMS uses machine learning to identify messages and notifications based on user feedback.

Users can filter important messages from banks, delivery companies, and travel agencies. The messages are categorised and highlighted while users are protected from spam and potentially fraudulent messages.

The feature offers a Smart Inbox that identifies unknown SMS numbers and senders. After identifying the sender, it resolves them into business names with logos.

“Truecaller has evolved into a powerful communication hub and for the people who wish to use the app to its fullest, we want to streamline the experience as much as possible for an efficient calling and messaging experience for our end-user,” Hersi explained.

Smart SMS also works while users are offline.

You can check out a video about the Smart SMS feature below:

Feature image: Supplied

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

