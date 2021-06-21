Apple launches subscriptions in Podcasts app

Apple has launched a subscriptions feature in its Podcasts app with which listeners can subscribe and support shows and channels.

The feature is now available in 170 countries worldwide.

“Listeners can’t get enough of their favourite podcasts and want a simple way to support the extraordinary creators who make them possible,” Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said in a statement.

“Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will help creators grow their businesses and continue to make podcasting an important source of information, entertainment, connection, and inspiration for hundreds of millions of listeners around the world.”

Buying subscriptions in Apple Podcasts

The feature lets Apple Podcasts users purchase a subscription to a show. They can look for different shows by searching for them or looking at the recommendations in the Listen Now and Browse tabs.

Once a user has subscribed to a show, the show’s page will be updated with a Subscriber Edition label. If they buy subscriptions to more than two shows, a My Channels row for them will appear in the Listen Now tab.

Users who pay for subscriptions will also receive additional benefits. This includes ad-free content and early access to new show episodes.

Subscriptions can also be shared between six family members via Family Sharing.

Apple Podcasts isn’t the first audio platform to offer paid subscriptions to its users.

In April, Spotify rolled out paid subscriptions for podcasts. Spotify creators upload their podcasts to Anchor and set them as subscriber-only.

Feature image: Apple

Read more: Instagram adds new shopping features for creators