Instagram adds new shopping features for creators

Instagram has announced several new features for creators to promote and sell their products in the app, including a way to earn extra payouts and commission.

The social media giant revealed the features on 8 June.

“Today’s updates are a big part of a broader effort to support creators as they build their careers,” it said in a statement.

“Whether creators want to connect with brands, get paid for their content or earn money directly from their fans, we are committed to building the right mix of tools to help them accomplish their goals.”

Affiliate commission and badge payouts for Instagram creators

Previously, Instagram creators could sell products, partner with brands, and earn money from supporters and advertising revenue on the app. Creators can use Shops if they have their own product or tag products from brands they work with.

Instagram is working on a native affiliate tool that lets creators find out about products on checkout and share them with their followers. They will also earn a commission for purchases of products they shared.

Affiliate posts are labelled “eligible for commission” so users can see if the purchase will support the creator.

Instagram will test the tool with several US-based creators before rolling it out to others soon.

Meanwhile, creators can link their personal and business profiles. This lets them display and sell their products directly to their followers.

Creators can also now earn extra payouts when they use badges in Instagram Live and reach certain milestones. At the same time, Facebook is launching the Stars Challenges that lets its creators earn payouts by earning Stars.

Instagram said the profile linking feature is now available while users can start earning payouts starting this week.

Feature image: Instagram

