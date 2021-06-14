Google has revealed several changes to its Workspace app suite, including making it available to anyone who has a Google account.

The tech giant announced the changes on 14 June.

Going forward, all of Google Workspace is available to any of its users who opt for the subscription. Launched in October 2020, the suite includes apps such as Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet.

Google is also introducing a new tier subscription for individual users who want to use it for business purposes.

What are the changes to Google Workspace?

Google account users can now turn on Google Chat in Gmail. The option is available in the email app’s settings. It is listed under ‘Chat and Meet’.

In Google Chat, users can collaborate with others on shared content such as a calendar or Sheet. Google’s Smart canvas, launched earlier this year in May, lets users generate checklists in Google Docs with which they can assign tasks and make sure they are completed.

Going forward, Google will evolve Rooms into a new app called Spaces. Spaces will let users create chat rooms for multiple users, have features such as in-line topic threading and presence indicators, and integrate with other tasks and files within the suite.

Google said the change to Spaces will happen later this year.

Meanwhile, Google has launched a new Individual tier subscription for Workspace.

The subscription offers customers access to additional Workspace features. The features include smart booking services, personalised email marketing, and professional video meetings.

Google will roll out Workspace Individual in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Japan, and Brazil.

Feature image: Unsplash/Benjamin Dada

