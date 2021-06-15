Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Africa

Netflix announces training programme candidates – and six are from South Africa

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
Netflix south africa

Netflix has announced the 12 participants selected for its two creative skills development initiatives for Africa — with six candidates from South Africa taking part.

The two initiative include a three-month training programme and are hosted in partnership with the Realness Institute.

The first Netflix programme is an Episodic Writers Lab that focuses on South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. The writers selected for the programme will develop their pitched story ideas and concepts with the input of experts from the industry.

They will also receive creative training and feedback from the Netflix team. When the programme is over, they will be able to pitch their incubated concepts to Netflix for production.

The writers selected for the EPL include:

  • Ayoade Adeyanju – Nigeria
  • Dominique Jossie – South Africa
  • Andile Ngcizela – South Africa
  • Mary Waireri – Kenya
  • Kehinde Joseph – Nigeria
  • Kudakwashe Maradzika – South Africa

netflix els candidates

The second programme is a Development Executive Traineeship (DET) for candidates from across Sub-Saharan Africa.

They will work with the EPL writers to develop story concepts, while receiving training to bolster their technical skills in story development.

The participants of the DET programme include:

  • Antoinette Engel – South Africa
  • Anneke Villet – South Africa
  • Damaris Irungu Ochieng’ – Kenya
  • Lara Sousa – Mozambique
  • Ololade Okedare – Nigeria
  • Thandeka Zwana – South Africa

netflix det candidates

The training programmes will take place until September 2021.

Netflix partnerships in South Africa

“We want to be a good partner for Africa’s creative industries. We’re energised and excited by the many opportunities that lie ahead for us to help strengthen the quality of African storytelling and to bring fresh voices to our members in Africa and around the world,” Netflix said in its announcement.

Earlier this year, Netflix also partnered with SA Tourism to promote South Africa as a filming destination for series and movies.

The company also launched a fund with the South African National Film and Video Foundation to help create new local films.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Read more: The top South African series on Netflix in 2020

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
windows 10 end support
Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 in 2025
Big Tech 15 Jun 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.