Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 in 2025

Microsoft has revealed when it will end support for Windows 10, with the date rounding off to ten years since the OS first launched.

According to a Microsoft product lifecycle page, first spotted by Thurrott, the company will support Windows 10 until 14 October, 2025.

The deadline applies to Windows 10 Pro, Pro Education, Home, and Pro for Workspace editions.

Leading up to that deadline, Microsoft will end support for several versions of the OS.

Support for Version 2004 will end in December 2021, Version 20H2 in May 2022, and Version 21H1 in December 2022.

At the same time, Microsoft is teasing the next generation of Windows. The company will host a live stream event on 24 June. It is anticipated to unveil a new OS product.

Microsoft launched Windows 10 on 29 July, 2015. It was available to both Windows 7 and Windows 8 users as a free upgrade.

According to analytics website Statcounter, Windows 10 accounted for over 77% of all desktop devices running Windows OS in January 2021.

