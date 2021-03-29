Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Streaming

Netflix partners with SA Tourism to promote country

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
blyde river canyon sa tourism

Netflix has partnered with SA Tourism to showcase South African locations and stories in future projects.

The two organisations announced the agreement on 29 March.

“As we continue to lure the world to our beautiful country in these trying times, we have to look at non-traditional tourism partnerships as a source of driving arrivals,” said SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona.

“Netflix reaches millions of eyeballs globally, and by working closely with Netflix, we are able to latch onto a massive opportunity to influence the audience to think more closely about South Africa and thus convincing them to visit our country.”

Netflix and SA Tourism taking the country to global audiences

SA Tourism serves as the tourism marketing arm of the South African government. The agency operates eleven offices worldwide to promote South Africa and attract tourists and businesses to the country.

The agreement between SA Tourism and Netflix will see the companies collaborate on projects that promote South Africa’s landmarks and storytelling.

Earlier in March, Netflix and the South African Film and Video Foundation launched a R28-million fund for local filmmakers.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that can foster connection and understanding while creating greater affinity towards a culture or place,” said Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa, Ben Amadasun.

“That’s a big responsibility and at Netflix, we don’t take that lightly.”

During the last few years, Netflix has expanded its lineup of original shows from South Africa. These include series such as Queen Sono, Kings of Joburg, and Blood & Water. It also includes films such as Seriously Single, Catching Feelings, and Santana.

On 23 March, Netflix debuted South Africa’s first original stand-up comedy show, Loyiso Gola’s Unlearning. The show was filmed at Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town in late 2020.

South Africa has also served as the filming for international Netflix projects. These include The Crown, Black Mirror, and The Kissing Booth.

Netflix and SA Tourism partnership will announce more details about the partnership at a later date.

Feature image: Lina Loos/Unsplash 

Read more: Western Cape promoted as filming destination at international festival

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
Godzilla vs Kong Monster movie Warner Bros King Kong
Godzilla vs Kong review: A fun monster showdown with familiar weaknesses
Reviews 29 Mar 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.