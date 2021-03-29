Netflix partners with SA Tourism to promote country

Netflix has partnered with SA Tourism to showcase South African locations and stories in future projects.

The two organisations announced the agreement on 29 March.

“As we continue to lure the world to our beautiful country in these trying times, we have to look at non-traditional tourism partnerships as a source of driving arrivals,” said SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona.

“Netflix reaches millions of eyeballs globally, and by working closely with Netflix, we are able to latch onto a massive opportunity to influence the audience to think more closely about South Africa and thus convincing them to visit our country.”

Netflix and SA Tourism taking the country to global audiences

SA Tourism serves as the tourism marketing arm of the South African government. The agency operates eleven offices worldwide to promote South Africa and attract tourists and businesses to the country.

The agreement between SA Tourism and Netflix will see the companies collaborate on projects that promote South Africa’s landmarks and storytelling.

Earlier in March, Netflix and the South African Film and Video Foundation launched a R28-million fund for local filmmakers.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that can foster connection and understanding while creating greater affinity towards a culture or place,” said Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa, Ben Amadasun.

“That’s a big responsibility and at Netflix, we don’t take that lightly.”

During the last few years, Netflix has expanded its lineup of original shows from South Africa. These include series such as Queen Sono, Kings of Joburg, and Blood & Water. It also includes films such as Seriously Single, Catching Feelings, and Santana.

On 23 March, Netflix debuted South Africa’s first original stand-up comedy show, Loyiso Gola’s Unlearning. The show was filmed at Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town in late 2020.

South Africa has also served as the filming for international Netflix projects. These include The Crown, Black Mirror, and The Kissing Booth.

Netflix and SA Tourism partnership will announce more details about the partnership at a later date.

Feature image: Lina Loos/Unsplash

