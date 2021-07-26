Burn Media Sites
News

Twitter testing downvote option for tweet replies

By Megan Ellis, Editor
Twitter social media Nigeria ban suspension tweets

Twitter has announced that it is testing a downvote option for replies to tweets, telling users that it is a “test for research”.

The company made the announcement on its Twitter Support account.

“We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” the company said.

The test includes both upvotes and downvotes, and seems to draw inspiration from Reddit’s post ranking system, which uses the same name for user reactions.

How Twitter plans to use downvote feature

However, Twitter notes that downvotes are not shown publicly. Meanwhile, upvotes will be shown as likes.

This differs significantly from Reddit’s system, where posts or comments are given scores based on the number of upvotes and downvotes. Posts on Reddit will show negative scores (such as -12) if the downvotes outweigh the upvotes.

The feature is only being shown to some iOS users at the moment.

Users will see thumbs up and thumbs down button on tweet replies.

twitter downvote

Twitter said in its announcement thread that the feature is not meant to be a dislike button. It also added that: “This is just a test for research right now”.

The company clarified in a reply to another user that it is a just research experiment.

“We want to better understand the types of replies you do and don’t find relevant in a convo,” Twitter Support said.

However, the social media platform has not said if this research will lead to a downvote feature being introduced at a later stage.

Feature image: Unsplash/Ravi Sharma

Read more: Twitter ditches disappearing tweets feature Fleets

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

News

