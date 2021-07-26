King of Boys sequel: Netflix reveals cast list following teaser

Netflix has revealed the cast list for King of Boys: The Return of the King, ten months after its creator teased the sequel series to the Nollywood hit.

The streaming giant announced the cast on 26 July.

The sequel to the 2018 Nigerian political thriller film will take the form of a seven-episode limited series.

What is the King of Boys sequel Netflix series about?

The story follows Alhaja Eniola Salami (played by Sola Sobowale), a businesswoman who must deal with political foes in her quest for power.

The sequel series explores Salami’s return to the limelight after a five-year exile while also dealing with Makanaki (Reminisce), the villain from the original film whose fate remains unknown.

The series will see Ill Bliss, Akin Lewis, Osas Ighodaro, Titi Kuti, and Keppy Ekpeyoung reprise their original roles.

New additions to the cast include Nse Ikpe Etim, Reverend Ifeanyi, Efa Iwara, Deyemi Okanlawon, Charly Boy, and Lord Frank.

Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, who wrote, co-produced, and directed the original film, also returns as the series creator.

“When I decided to tell the King of Boys story, I never imagined it would take on a life of its own in the way it has,” Adetiba said in a statement.

“It’s been such an exciting ride from its introduction in 2018 to the Nigerian audience, and their reception was so incredible that the fans have been clamouring for more.”

In 2020, Adetiba posted a four-minute teaser of the series on his Instagram profile. You can check out the teaser trailer here:

According to Netflix, King of Boys was one of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time.

Sobowale received ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ at the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

King of Boys: The Return of the King will debut on Netflix on 27 August.

Featured image: Unsplash/freestocks

Read more: Netflix officially launches mobile plan in South Africa – price and details