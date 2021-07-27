Temptation Island South Africa: Showmax drops teaser trailer

Showmax has released a first-look trailer for Temptation Island South Africa, a local version of the popular romance reality show.

The streaming service revealed the trailer on 26 July.

The series follows four couples whose relationships are put to the test in the form of ‘temptations’.

What happens in Temptation Island South Africa?

The couples embark on a romantic holiday with a group of single men and women. Over the course of the show and while living seperately, they must decide if they want to commit to one another.

Showmax filmed the series in Knysna and along the Garden Route. Comedian Phat Joe hosts the series.

“Phat Joe is a household name in South Africa and brings two decades of experience, including hosting reunions for both The Real Housewives of Durban and Season 2 of the Johannesburg edition,” Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro, said in a statement.

“More importantly, he’s experienced the rollercoaster of love in every shape and form, from being a playboy to having high-profile relationships, to being heartbroken by a partner’s untimely death, to marrying the love of his life and starting a family.

The series features four couples, three from Johannesburg and one from Cape Town.

The couples include Precious Khumalo and Grant Manuel, Justin Fritz and Estelle Langa, Musa Qubinkomo and Sifiso Ndlazi, and Nthabiseng Maphago and MJ Maponya.

The single men and women in the series include a variety of celebrities and business owners. They include Tats Nkonzo, Jerry ‘J-Moscow’ Sereme, Dainamiaro ‘Dain’ Ogulu, and Uzair ‘Uzzie’ Williams.

Showmax will reveal all 20 temptations in the near future.

You can check the trailer for the series here:

Temptation Island South Africa will premiere on Showmax on 26 August. New episodes will become available every Thursday until 4 November.

Featured image: Supplied/Showmax

