Spotify to add What’s New feed to showcase new releases

Spotify has announced it will introduce a What’s New feed that notifies users when their favourite artists and podcasters have published new releases.

The music giant announced the feature on 26 July.

In a statement, Spotify acknowledged users had difficulty keeping up to date with new releases.

“What’s New makes it easier than ever to catch all the latest songs and episodes from the creators you follow,” it said.

“Plus, it’s even updated in real-time, so you know you’ll get to listen to new content just as it’s released.”

According to the company, creators upload more than 50 000 hours of content to Spotify every day.

Users will access the feed by clicking on a bell icon on the top right-hand corner of the app’s homepage.

A blue dot on the icon will indicate if there is a new release users have not yet checked out.

The feed will also feature filters with which users can sort new releases.

If a user follows an artist or show, their new releases will also automatically appear in the feed.

Spotify will roll the What’s New feed out worldwide for iOS and Android devices during the coming weeks.

Featured image: Screenshot/Spotify

