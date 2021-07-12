The Witcher Season 2 gets release date, teaser trailer

As part of WitcherCon, Netflix has revealed the release date for Season 2 of The Witcher and a teaser trailer for the series.

The Witcher series stars Henry Cavill as the series’ titular witcher, Geralt of Rivia. It also stars Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

It is based on the series of novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. These novels were popularised globally by The Witcher game franchise developed by CD Projekt Red.

The first season was well-received by viewers. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 and a Google user rating of 94%.

Its Rotten Tomatoes critics rating is a bit lower, with a 67% rating. However, it has a 91% audience score on the site.

When will the Witcher Season 2 air?

So when will fans of the series be able to see the second installment?

The second season of The Witcher will premier on Netflix on 17 December.

The new season will give viewers a look at Geralt’s home of Kaer Morhen, where witchers in his order are raised and trained.

It picks up where the previous season left off, with Geralt and Ciri finally united so that the witcher can protect the young princess.

If fans want more from the world of The Witcher, the anime series spinoff Nightmare of the Wolf will debut on 23 August.

The anime series will focus on the witcher Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor.

