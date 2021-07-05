SA cult murders featured in first Showmax true crime series Devilsdorp

Showmax’s first Original true-crime docu-series, titled Devilsdorp, will look at a series of cult murders that took place in South Africa between 2012 and 2016.

The series follows the Krugersdorp Killings, also known as the Appointment Murders.

It follows on the international streaming trend of true crime docu-series, made popular by the likes of Making a Murderer, which has fascinated audiences around the globe.

However, Devilsdorp brings this genre to our own doorstep with a focus on local crimes.

“The result of an 18-month research process, Devilsdorp shows again that truth is stranger than fiction, especially in South Africa,” director David Enright said in a statement.

“This is the story of the events that rocked an entire community and forever changed the lives of those involved, especially the families of the victims. What started as a group of devout Christians trying to help a former satanist escape the satanic church ended in a murderous spree involving a killer mom, her two children, and a cult with more victims than members. It may all sound too far-fetched to be believed, except it really happened – just down the road from us.”

The series includes first-hand statements from senior investigating officer Captain Ben Booysen and the Deputy Director for Public Prosecutions Gerrit Roberts, as well as families of the victims and those who knew the perpetrators.

Journalists who covered the crimes also share insights in the series.

Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s Head of Content, notes: “There’s something deeply unsettling about watching a true-crime series where the victims – and perpetrators – look and sound like your neighbours, and where you can recognise the locations.”

Where to watch the Devilsdorp South Africa true crime series

Devilsdorp consists of four episodes, which will air exclusively on Showmax on 29 July.

The series has an age rating of 16 due to the subject matter.

Feature image: Showmax

