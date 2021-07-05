TikTok to let users publish longer videos of up to three minutes

TikTok has announced it will let users record and publish longer videos on the app after testing the option for more than half a year.

On 1 July, the social media giant announced users can record and publish videos up to three minutes in length. Previously, users could only publish videos that were up to one minute long.

The option aims to promote creativity among users and open the app up to new content opportunities.

“With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space,” TikTok Product Manager, Drew Kirchhoff, said in a statement.

“With all the ways our community has redefined expression in under 60 seconds, we’re excited to see how people continue to entertain and inspire with a few more seconds – and a world of creative possibilities.”

TikTok has been testing the option since December 2020. Since then, several users have been able to make longer videos and post them.

TikTok said it will roll the option out worldwide in the coming weeks.

It added that users will receive a notification when the option is available for them to use.

Featured image: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

