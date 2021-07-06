YouTube Music awards R100 000 in grants to South African organisations

YouTube Music and the Black Stripe Foundation have announced four South African community organisations will receive R100 000 in grants through the Triple M initiative.

The partners announced the chosen organisations on 6 July following a selection process.

The four organisations include GUMBA – Alliance, Join Bands Not Gangs, Mad Genius Media, and the Moses Taiwa Molelekwa Art Foundation.

The organisations provide upliftment opportunities to South African youth through music and production skills development.

They will receive R100 000 in grants and skills development support, YouTube Music announced.

In addition, they will receive mentorship from South African musicians and industry professionals. The mentors include Busiswa, Oskido, and Major League DJz.

Triple M put out a call for applications in April 2021.

The initiative received 15 applications from across South Africa and a panel of executives reviewed each one.

“The quality of proposals we received in the application process was outstanding and refreshing,” Black Stripe Executive Director, Ben Cashdan, said in a statement.

“That said, the selection process was rigorous and we are confident that we are supporting projects that will have a positive impact in local communities and for emerging talent.”

YouTube Music operates several funding initiatives in South Africa. Last month, the company put out a call for applications for the Black Voices Fund Class of 2022.

The fund provides one-on-one training to participants and assists them with networking skills.

Featured image: Unsplash/Will Francis

