Music

YouTube Music opens applications for Black Voices Fund

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
YouTube Music Black Voices Fund artists growth

YouTube Music has announced it will open applications for the Black Voices Fund Class of 2022, a grant to help black artists grow and promote their work.

Applications will open on 21 June.

YouTube Music has expanded the list of countries from which black artists can apply. The list includes the US, UK, Canada, Kenya, Nigeria, Brazil, Australia, and South Africa.

YouTube first launched the fund in 2020, setting aside #100 million for grants to be distributed over a three-year period.

The fund provides participants with one-on-one training and support. It also assists them with networking skills that let them grow their brand beyond YouTube.

Artists who previously participated in the fund include Joy Oladokun, Jensen McRae, and Yung Baby Tate.

In addition, YouTube Music is launching a partnership with the 1500 Sound Academy to fund ten scholarships for the academy’s online programme. The academy was founded by award-winning songwriters and producers, Larrance ‘Rance’ Dopson and James Fauntleroy.

The six-month scholarship includes courses in music production and engineering, songwriting, and music business.

“The YouTube Music team is excited to expand the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund and create new opportunities while also reflecting on the progress made to date,” YouTube’s EMEA Managing Director for Emerging Markets Alex Okosi said in a statement.

Last month, YouTube celebrated Africa Month with a series of performances in partnership with MTV Base Africa.

The lineup included artists from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Feature image: Unsplash/Azamat E

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

