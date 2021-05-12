YouTube Music announces schedule for Africa Month

YouTube Music has announced its lineup of African talent scheduled to perform throughout Africa Month in May.

The platform revealed the schedule on 12 May with performances to start the same day.

YouTube Music organised the event in partnership with MTV Base Africa. It features prominent artists from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

“For more than a decade now, YouTube has helped artists develop and export the African sound to music lovers, fans and listeners worldwide while also enabling collaborations across the continent and around the world,” Alex Okosi, Managing Director for EMEA Emerging Markets said in a statement.

Who’s performing during Africa Month?

To celebrate Africa Month, YouTube Music will host several artists who will give live performances.

The lineup includes South African artist Sho Madjozi, Kenyan band Sauti Sol, and Nigerian Afrobeats artist Fireboy DML.

You can watch the artists’ performances on their official YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music will host virtual sessions with Afro Nation, Slikour Onlife, and Leading Ladies Africa to discuss various topics. The topics include The Global Impact of Afrobeats, The Acceleration of Amapiano, and Women and Music.

The Women and Music session will take place on 12 May and you can watch it on the Leading Ladies Africa YouTube channel.

The schedule leads up to the annual Africa Day Concert on 25 May. Hosted by actor Idris Elba, the concert will feature several African artists performing on stages across the continent.

“With African music continuing to connect and inspire people around the world, the timing is perfect to shine the spotlight on the next wave of African artists that will make a global impact on music and culture,” Okosi said.

You can watch the Africa Day Concert on the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel.

Feature image: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

