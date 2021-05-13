Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

TikTok adds Green Screen Duet feature – how to use it

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
TikTok green screen duet feature video editing

TikTok has added a green screen tool that lets users make videos while other TikTok videos are playing in the background.

The company announced the new feature on 12 May.

Users can now record TikTok videos while another creator’s video is playing in the immediate background.

“Green Screen Duet expands on both our creative effects and collaboration tools, bringing new content formats and expanded creativity to our community on TikTok,” the company said in a statement.

The tool is similar to other editing tools on the TikTok app.

In September 2020, the company rolled out its Duet feature that lets users record and post multiple videos framed into a single shot. Users can frame the videos in any order they want from top to bottom and left to right.

How to use Green Screen Duet on TikTok

The Green Screen Duet tool is available in the list of TikTok Duet layout options. User must first choose the video they want to Duet before selecting the layout option they want to use.

TikTok Green screen Duet

The selected video will then play in the background as you record your video.

Every user whose video is used in a Duet compilation is credited. Their username appears in the new video’s caption with a link to their video.

Feature image: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Read more: Facebook testing prompt asking you to read before re-sharing

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
iSchoolAfrica ipads south africa school learners students initiative
iSchoolAfrica iPad programme reaches 100 000 learners
Africa 13 May 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.