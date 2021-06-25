Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Triggerfish calls for artists for Netflix-sponsored Story Lab

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
animation job applications triggerfish story labs

Animation studio Triggerfish has put out a call for applicants for the Story Artist Lab, a skills and training programme sponsored by Netflix.

The studio announced entries opened on 24 June.

The new three-month paid programme will offer animation skills development with the help of international industry experts.

Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Pixar films such as Brave, Finding Nemo, and Monsters Inc, will lead the programme.

“Story artists translate screenplays into animatics, the loose first version of the movie that then shapes every step of animation that follows,” Triggerfish Development Executive, Tendayi Nyeke, said in a statement.

“So having skilled story artists from the continent in control of how their stories are told is a gamechanger, not only in grooming the next African directors but also in giving pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life.”

The Story Artist Lab is open to African citizens with concept art or storyboarding portfolios. Applicants must be available full-time remotely for three months starting in August.

Entries are open until 23 July.

The Story Artist Lab follows several initiatives by Triggerfish to develop African animation talent.

Previously, it hosted a Story Lab for female writers that culminated in Mama K’s Team 4, an animated show for Netflix that’s currently in production.

In addition to Mama K’s Team 4 for Netflix, Triggerfish is the lead studio on Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, an anthology feature for Disney+.

The studio will also soon release its third feature film, Seal Team.

Featured image: cottonbro/Pexels

Read more: YouTube Music opens applications for Black Voices Fund

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
microsoft windows 11
Windows 11 announced: What to know about the new OS
Microsoft 25 Jun 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.