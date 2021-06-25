Triggerfish calls for artists for Netflix-sponsored Story Lab

Animation studio Triggerfish has put out a call for applicants for the Story Artist Lab, a skills and training programme sponsored by Netflix.

The studio announced entries opened on 24 June.

The new three-month paid programme will offer animation skills development with the help of international industry experts.

Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Pixar films such as Brave, Finding Nemo, and Monsters Inc, will lead the programme.

“Story artists translate screenplays into animatics, the loose first version of the movie that then shapes every step of animation that follows,” Triggerfish Development Executive, Tendayi Nyeke, said in a statement.

“So having skilled story artists from the continent in control of how their stories are told is a gamechanger, not only in grooming the next African directors but also in giving pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life.”

The Story Artist Lab is open to African citizens with concept art or storyboarding portfolios. Applicants must be available full-time remotely for three months starting in August.

Entries are open until 23 July.

The Story Artist Lab follows several initiatives by Triggerfish to develop African animation talent.

Previously, it hosted a Story Lab for female writers that culminated in Mama K’s Team 4, an animated show for Netflix that’s currently in production.

In addition to Mama K’s Team 4 for Netflix, Triggerfish is the lead studio on Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, an anthology feature for Disney+.

The studio will also soon release its third feature film, Seal Team.

