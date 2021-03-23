Dead Places: Netflix to release paranormal series set in South Africa

Netflix has announced that it will release a new paranormal series set in South Africa, called Dead Places, in April.

Dead Places will debut on the streaming service on 16 April.

With the series taking place in South Africa, it features 50 filming locations across the country.

This includes Johannesburg, Cape Town, the Cradle of Humankind, and the Limpopo town of Thabazimbi.

What is Dead Places about?

Dead Places follows paranormal detective Will Stone, played by Anthony Oseyemi. Stone has returned home to investigate supernatural events for his new book.

While investigating, he forms an unlikely trio with Kelly and Joe, played by Shamilla Miller and Rea Rangaka respectively. Together, the trio hunts down the things that go bump in the dark. Meanwhile, Stone hunts for clues trying to solve the death of his sister.

Oseyemi stars in shows such as Shooting Stars and Shadow. Audiences will recognise Shamilla Millers from her role as Riley in Netflix’s Blood & Water.

The new series is the work of South African author and filmmaker Gareth Crocker. Crocker is known for his books Finding Jack and Journey from Darkness. He is the co-owner of South African film studio Motion Story.

This is not the first time Motion Story has done work for Netflix. The studio produced the 2019 series Shadow starring Pallance Dladla, which Crocker also co-created and co-directed.

Philip Wolmarans, Chris Lawrance, and Colleen Lawrance produced the new series. Crocker wrote the script and co-directs alongside Fre Wolmarans, while Nick Keulemans is the series cinematographer.

Feature image: Netflix

Read more: ‘Loyiso Gola: Unlearning’ becomes Netflix’s first solo African Original stand up special